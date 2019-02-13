Moscow praises Pyongyang’s progress in pacifying the Korean peninsula

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia reiterates its calls for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear crisis, as well as other issues of concern to the Korean peninsula, said the director of the first Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Zinoviev, on Tuesday.

“Russia has consistently advocated the peaceful settlement of nuclear issues and other issues of the Korean peninsula,” Zinoviev said during a reception hosted by the North Korean embassy in Moscow.

“We note with satisfaction that the positive trends in the development of the situation in the region, outlined last year, continue. We recommend the initiatives and efforts undertaken in this regard by the leadership of North Korea,” he said.

Pyongyang has made relatively rapid progress in nuclear research over the past few years, having conducted atomic tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. In response, the UN Security Council and the international community have decided to adopt a series of economic and diplomatic sanctions against North Korea.

After a period of strong tension and threatening exchanges, Pyongyang eventually gave in and agreed to denuclearization during a June 2018 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

The North Korea in the middle of last year stressed that if the US really wants to carry out the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, they have to solve the problem of plutonium accumulated by Tokyo.

“North Korea remains firmly committed to upholding peace and security in the Korean peninsula, and is also willing to pursue the peaceful use of atomic energy,” the statement said.

It is noteworthy that the respective Japanese-American treaty, signed in 1956 and extended several times, constitutes one of the cornerstones in the relationship between Tokyo and Washington.

On June 12 last year, Singapore hosted the historic summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, which culminated in the signing of the joint declaration on complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the North American side. However, the clauses of the agreement are not being implemented.