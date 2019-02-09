Moscow laughs off US sanctions and says they do not cause significant damage

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said in an interview that US sanctions do not cause significant damage to Moscow.

According to the diplomat, US partners are constantly implying to Russia that Moscow should be ready for any scenarios and sanctions.

According to him, the sanctions have different objectives: from coercion to punishment, intimidation “and simply creating an atmosphere of toxicity, uncertainty, danger around Russia. This atmosphere is cultivated in political and business circles,” Pankin said.

“To say that sanctions are completely painless would probably be unwise. To say that they cause significant damage, and even more, they reach the stated goals, of course, this is not happening,” said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

In August last year, a bill was presented to the US Congress with a series of new anti-Russia measures, including sanctions against the new debt of the government of the Russian Federation and state-owned banks.

Aggression however is not felt through sanctions, but also through military threats.

A US Admiral appealed to Washington for an offensive against Russia and China. Russian senator Oleg Morozov said that such calls could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

During an Atlantic Council conference, US naval chief Admiral John Richardson accused Russia of blockading the Azov Sea and strengthening its military and naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. Richardson said that for the US, “it’s time to strike first,” according to the Business Insider issue.

According to Morozov, such statements could be called “madman’s delirium,” if we do not take meaning into account.

He hopes these calls will not be heard by those who have access to nuclear weapons in the United States, since you can not play with human lives.

Another Russian senator, Franz Klintsevich, advised the United States to forget the Azov Sea, since the US “does not have such a piece in its arsenal” if we use the terms of chess.

“We live in a fragile house and any adventurous, irresponsible step to rebuild it and change the balance of forces can have serious consequences for the house itself,” Klintsevich said, adding that it is very strange to hear such statements from a senior military man inactive, who must assess the danger of such actions.