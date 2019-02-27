Missing IRGC’s Martyrs in Syria Discovered and Returned Home to Iran

TEHRAN – The Public Relations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in a statement announced the discovery and identification of the bodies of five missing members of the IRGC in Syria.

‘With the round-the-clock efforts of the research team of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force, the bodies of five Iranian soldiers who had been martyred during an advisory mission in Syria were discovered and their identities after their DNA tests were identified”, the statement said.

In the announcement referred the names of the martyrs as follows, martyr Saeed Ansari from Tehran province, Hamid Mohammad Reza’ie from Qazvin province, Mohammad Qanbarian from Semnan province, Seyyed Javad Asadi from Mazandaran and ‘Meysam Nazari from Tehran province.

The funeral for these martyrs will be conducted and they will be buried in their provinces across Iran in the coming week by the grateful and revolutionary people of Iran.

Iran has played a major role in the defeat of Atlanticist and Zionist forces in the Syrian conflict, and has provided a major counter-weight to the efforts of Saudi Arabia to destroy the Syrian Arab Republic.

The IRGC is a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces founded after 1979 Revolution on 22 April 1979 by order of Ayatollah Khomeini. Whereas the regular military (or Artesh) defends Iran’s borders and maintains internal order, according to the Iranian constitution, the Revolutionary Guard (pasdaran) is intended to protect the country’s Islamic Republic system. The Revolutionary Guards state that their role in protecting the Islamic system is preventing foreign interference as well as coups by the military or “deviant movements”. This group has been labelled as a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The Revolutionary Guards have roughly 125,000 military personnel including ground, aerospace and naval forces. Its naval forces are now the primary forces tasked with operational control of the Persian Gulf. It also controls the paramilitary Basij militia which has about 90,000 active personnel. Its media arm is Sepah News.