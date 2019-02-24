MAJOR: Venezuelan Sends Army to Colombian Border

Members of the Bolivarian Militia take part in a military parade to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the return of the late President Hugo Chavez to power after a failed coup d' etat, at the National Heroes Avenue in Caracas on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA (Photo credit should read FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

CARACAS, Venezuela – The Operational Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Venezuela ordered to position troops in the border with Colombia, after closing the checkpoints border.

The information was disclosed in the official Twitter account of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB).

Fulfilling the instructions of our commander in chief @ NicolasMaduro [President of Venezuela] Commander @ CeballosIchaso ordered the Territorial Defensive System #FANB to place operational troops on the Colombian-Venezuelan border to protect the peace and security of the people after the border closure.

At the same time, opposition MP Conrado Pérez wrote in his Twitter account that Maduro’s troops used tear gas on the border with Colombia not to allow US aid to reach the opposition.

The National Guard attacks our humanitarian caravan with tear gas and bullets. They want to stop us from reaching the bridge and receiving humanitarian aid, but they will not be able to force it. #Venezuela and #Trujillo

Yesterday, Venezuelan officials decided to temporarily close three bridges linking Colombia and Venezuela before delivering humanitarian aid, planned by the country’s opposition.

The opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, who has proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela, hopes that humanitarian aid will arrive in the country on Saturday. US humanitarian aid has so far been collected at logistics centers in Roraima, Brazil, Cúcuta, Colombia, and on the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said earlier that Venezuela had closed the border with Brazil and was considering closing the border with Colombia. He warned that the US and its allies were using “the pretext of providing humanitarian aid” to try to “destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country.”