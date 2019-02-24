MAJOR: Venezuela Thwarts Trojan Horse Attempt at Border Bridge Crossing

VENEZUELA – The “humanitarian aid” Trojan Horse has devolved into violence on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge in Venezuela. The handpicked US pretender to the presidency of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, has been treated with kid gloves by Venezuelan authorities, and has avoided arrest, seizure of accounts and property, and everything one would expect would happen to such a criminal but amazingly hasn’t. In his latest stunt, which eventually he will pay for, he has accompanied the illegal attempt by the U.S to smuggle in weapons, explosive devices, and other provisions necessary for the strategy of tension the U.S has already been employing against Venezuela.

MSNBC ✔@MSNBC BREAKING: Violence amid protests and clashes at Venezuela’s borders, as efforts ramp up to force foreign humanitarian aid into the country, despite the Maduro regime’s efforts to keep it out. 944

Meanwhile, in Santa Elena de Uairén near the Venezuela-Brazil border, gunfire has erupted.

BNO News ✔@BNONews Heavy gunfire heard in Santa Elena de Uairén near the Venezuela-Brazil border; reports of injuries and possible fatalities 54 85 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Imagine the response if Venezuela tried to drive a caravan of “humanitarian aid” across the border in McAllen, Texas, Nogales on the Arizona border, or the crossing in California at Mexicali. It would likely resemble Bush the Elder’s Highway of Death in Kuwait.