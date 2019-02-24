Trending

Latin AmericaHeadline News

MAJOR: Venezuela Thwarts Trojan Horse Attempt at Border Bridge Crossing

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,218

VENEZUELA – The “humanitarian aid” Trojan Horse has devolved into violence on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge in Venezuela. The handpicked US pretender to the presidency of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, has been treated with kid gloves by Venezuelan authorities, and has avoided arrest, seizure of accounts and property, and everything one would expect would happen to such a criminal but amazingly hasn’t. In his latest stunt, which eventually he will pay for, he has accompanied the illegal attempt by the U.S to smuggle in weapons, explosive devices, and other provisions necessary for the strategy of tension the U.S has already been employing against Venezuela.

WorldCentralKitchen

@WCKitchen

 · 
Replying to @WCKitchen

Second humanitarian aid truck is now on fire as well. The truck has exploded.

View image on Twitter

WorldCentralKitchen

@WCKitchen

All aid trucks on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge to Venezuela are now on fire — the cargo was able to be removed from the last truck and taken back across the bridge into Colombia. pic.twitter.com/ivzk2Ai9Db

1,339

Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter

Amir Richani@amir_richani
 · 

Venezuelan armed forces throw tear at civilians safeguarding the humanitarian aid at the Simon Bolivar bridge.

They have also burned the aid carried by two trucks.

Aerial picture of what is happening – not mine

View image on Twitter

Amir Richani@amir_richani

Venezuelan security forces attack trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

Clashes between security forces and protesters at the Simon Bolivar breach continue.

38

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Embedded video

37 people are talking about this

Embedded video

MSNBC

@MSNBC

BREAKING: Violence amid protests and clashes at Venezuela’s borders, as efforts ramp up to force foreign humanitarian aid into the country, despite the Maduro regime’s efforts to keep it out.

944

Meanwhile, in Santa Elena de Uairén near the Venezuela-Brazil border, gunfire has erupted.

Embedded video

BNO News

@BNONews

Heavy gunfire heard in Santa Elena de Uairén near the Venezuela-Brazil border; reports of injuries and possible fatalities

54

85 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Imagine the response if Venezuela tried to drive a caravan of “humanitarian aid” across the border in McAllen, Texas, Nogales on the Arizona border, or the crossing in California at Mexicali. It would likely resemble Bush the Elder’s Highway of Death in Kuwait.

Antoine Bousquet@AJBousquet

Aerial view of “The Highway of Death” on which Iraqi forces suffered devastating losses at the hands of Coalition Forces as they retreated from Kuwait in February 1991. Between 1,400 and 2,000 vehicles were destroyed or abandoned.

7

See Antoine Bousquet’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE…

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1262 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments