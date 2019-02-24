MAJOR: Venezuela Breaks Diplomatic Relations with Colombia as Tensions Rise

CARACAS – Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with Colombia, on Saturday, February 23rd, as was announced by the President of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolas Maduro .

Russia confirmed that the ‘humanitarian aid goods’ the US attempted to bring across the border contained equipment suitable for military operations – specifically special forces equipment.

“We are breaking off diplomatic relations with Colombia,” he said during a rally in Caracas.

In the last hours on the border of two South American countries there was a sharp aggravation of the situation . The situation on the border of Venezuela and Brazil is also close to an armed escalation.

Two people were allegedly killed on Saturday in clashes with units of the National Guard on the Venezuelan-Brazilian border. Such information was previously published on his Twitter page by a deputy of the Venezuelan-controlled opposition National Assembly of the country of America de Grazia.

- Advertisement -

“We are reported to be allegedly shot dead two in the area of ​​Santa Elena de Wairen,” wrote the parliamentarian.

According to him, the fighters of the National Guard under Venezuela use live ammunition for firing at civilians.

Given the role of the opposition, its history and present situation, in contrast with the well-established strategies used to overthrow sovereign governments, these claims require further confirmation before they are to be believed.

As reported on FRN, the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, previously announced the closure of the border with Brazil from 20.00 Thursday (03.00 Moscow time on February 22). Thus, the Venezuelan authorities intend to prevent the delivery of US humanitarian aid, which the opposition of the Bolivarian Republic requested. Maduro refuses to allow cargo from the United States, indicating that the supply of humanitarian aid will be a cover for the US military invasion.

A dangerous US provocation in Venezuela was expected for Saturday, February 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing the day before. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the transfer by the United States of special forces and equipment to the borders of the South American country allegedly for the delivery of humanitarian aid, refused by the official authorities of Venezuela, but accepted the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido .

Recall exactly a month ago, on January 23rd, the head of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, declared himself the interim president of the country. He said that the current president, Nicolas Maduro, was incapable of acting as head of state, and promised to hold early elections in the country. Juan Guaido was recognized as interim president by almost all Latin American countries (with the exception of Bolivia, Cuba and Mexico), the USA, Canada, Australia, Israel, and Georgia,. A number of states, including Russia, are considered the legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In addition to Russia and China, Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba, Turkey, India, Iran and Syria among others expressed support for the current Venezuelan leader.