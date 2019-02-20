MAJOR: Ukrainian Special Forces unit obliterated at LPR border

A sabotage special division from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine attempted to enter the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic, but lost 5 militants, all killed. This is stated in the urgent statement of the official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrei Marochko.

“Today, the enemy attempted to penetrate the territory of the Republic. In the process of sabotage actions, a group of 12 people from the 8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment (8 SP Special Forces SSO, military unit A0553,) was noticed by our observers during the attempt,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Marochko.

The representative of the Lugansk military department clarified that the defenders of the Republic “did not open fire”.

“When advancing the mountain special forces were on the minefield. As a result, five people died or were seriously injured. The enemy hastily evacuated three of them with the support of fire weapons, and left two on the battlefield,” added the representative of the People’s Militia of the LC.

“As of 20:30, the bodies of two Ukrainian servicemen continue to remain at the site of the explosion,” the officer of the People’s Republic summed up.

The 8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment (military unit A0553) is part of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, the reconnaissance units of the regiment since February 18, 2004 participated in the NATO operation in Iraq as part of the 6th separate mechanized brigade in Wasit province, they also traveled to Sierra Leone, Liberia and other African hot spots.

On July 23, 2004, the 8th OPSP was relocated from Izyaslav to the city of Khmelnitsky. At the beginning of 2014, the personnel of the regiment were staffed only from servicemen of the contract service.