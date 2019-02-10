MAJOR: Russia and US preparing to lock horns at UNSC over Venezuela

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia has prepared a separate draft resolution to be presented to the UN Security Council in support of Venezuela, a diplomatic source has said.

According to information published in the media, the United States would have a draft resolution to be presented to the Security Council, however, supporting new presidential elections in the country.

Earlier, the head of the Latin American department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Caracas did not send a request to Moscow for military assistance. The diplomat also added that Russia is open to dialogue with Venezuelan politicians willing to constructively discuss the situation in the Latin American country.

Political tension in Venezuela has recently increased when opposition leader Juan Guaidó has proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. The measure was recognized by the government of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and other countries.

Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay are among the overwhelmingly majority of countries that have supported the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The United States plans to vote in favor of a UN Security Council resolution that expresses so-called deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, including the recent attempts to block the delivery of “humanitarian aid.”

According to a copy of the document obtained by Bloomberg , the resolution also calls for the immediate beginning of a political process leading to so-called free, fair and credible presidential elections in Venezuela, even though this occurred last year.

For the resolution to be adopted, nine votes in favor and no vote of opposition are required from any of the five permanent members of the Security Council: Russia, USA, UK, France and China.

According to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the statements about the humanitarian crisis in the country are “only a disguise for the military plans” of the American government, adding that “the whole crisis in Venezuela is a result of the imposition of sanctions and financial blockade by the United States.”