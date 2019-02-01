MAJOR: Italy Refuses to Recognize Guaido

ROME – Italy has refused to recognize the self-proclaimed Venezuelan pretender to the presidency, Juan Guaido, as the head of the Bolivarian Republic, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano has come forward to state publicly.

This is as much as the Italian government officially has as a position. The 5 Star Movement, which forms part of the government, goes even further, and recognizes the legitimacy of Maduro.

5 Star Movement on the right side of history

“Italy does not recognize Guaido,” Italian Tv2000 quoted the FM as saying. The Italian Foreign Ministry is “absolutely against” the attempts of any state or group of states to “determine the internal policy of another country.” As Di Stefano emphasized, “this is called the principle of non-intervention and is recognized by the UN.” He stated that it was necessary to prevent the war, and recalled the mistake that had already been committed in Libya: “We must avoid the same thing happening in Venezuela.” Di Stefano presents the 5 Star Movement.

Lega’s Treachery

At the same time, another deputy minister, Guglielmo Picchi, said that his party, the League (Lega, formerly Nega Nord), which formed a government in coalition with the Movement, said that the Maduro presidency is over. Picchi called for new elections in Venezuela.