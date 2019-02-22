Trending

MAJOR: Iran Apprehends Eight Al-Qaeda Suspects for Attack on IRGC Forces

By Joaquin Flores
TEHRAN – Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the terrorist attack that took place in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, said the head of the Provincial Justice Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

A suicide attack on a bus, carrying Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel, martyred 27 and wounded 13 in southeastern Iran on February 12th. A terrorist group so-called Jaish al-Adl, affiliated to Al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the incident.

Ibrahim Hamidi said that one of the detainees who is the owner of the exploded car is a woman that was arrested based on solid evidence.

‘When examining her house, parts of the exploded car were found,’ he noted.

He added that as soon as the court verdict is issued, it will be announced publicly.

The official further said that security forces had in their search operations in Khash and Saravan, in southeastern Iran, also found 750 kilograms of explosives, 150 kilograms of which were ready for terror attacks, said Hamidi.

Regarding assassination of a traffic police officer recently, he said three people have been arrested so far and valuable clues have been found.

