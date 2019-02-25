MAJOR: EU Announces Opposition to Military Intervention Against Venezuela

BRUSSELS – The European Union has now stated officially, the need to avoid any military intervention in the affairs of Venezuela. The European Union will discuss holding a new ministerial meeting of the contact group on the situation in Venezuela. This was expressed at a press conference on February 25th in Brussels by the representative of the European Union Foreign Service, Maja Kosjancic .

“This week, around February 28th, we will have a meeting with high-level EU representatives in Brussels to prepare the next meeting of the contact group at the ministerial level. There are no dates yet, we need to agree on a date, ”she said, reports TASS.

Kosjancic stressed the need to avoid any military intervention in the affairs of Venezuela. “The EU’s position is very clear – it is necessary to avoid any military intervention,” she noted. According to the representative of the foreign service, Brussels wants to see a solution to the crisis, which will be peaceful and democratic.