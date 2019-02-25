Trending

MAJOR: EU Announces Opposition to Military Intervention Against Venezuela

By Joaquin Flores
BRUSSELS – The European Union has now stated officially, the need to avoid any military intervention in the affairs of Venezuela. The European Union will discuss holding a new ministerial meeting of the contact group on the situation in Venezuela. This was expressed at a press conference on February 25th in Brussels by the representative of the European Union Foreign Service, Maja Kosjancic .

“This week, around February 28th, we will have a meeting with high-level EU representatives in Brussels to prepare the next meeting of the contact group at the ministerial level. There are no dates yet, we need to agree on a date, ”she said, reports TASS.

Kosjancic stressed the need to avoid any military intervention in the affairs of Venezuela. “The EU’s position is very clear – it is necessary to avoid any military intervention,” she noted. According to the representative of the foreign service, Brussels wants to see a solution to the crisis, which will be peaceful and democratic.

“We are working on this in the framework of a contact group, the technical mission of which went to Venezuela last week to discuss all topics with all the participants,” Kosjancic added.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

