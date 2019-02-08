MADURO REVEALS: US humanitarian aid is only justification for military invasion

CARACAS, Venezuela – Speaking at Plaza Bolívar in central Caracas, Nicolás Maduro said that the United States declared a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela as a justification for invading the country militarily.

“The humanitarian crisis is only a disguise for the military plans of the Trump government [Donald Trump, US president]. The entire crisis in Venezuela is a result of the imposition of sanctions and US financial blockade,” Maduro said on February 7.

He joined the collection of signatures for a letter to the US president, Donald Trump, against American intervention in Venezuela, read on Maduro’s Periscope channel.

In Bolívar Square, one of the centers was set up to collect signatures. The goal is to get at least 10 million signatures against a Washington intervention in Venezuela.

On February 3, Trump declared that a US military intervention in Venezuela’s current political crisis is one of the options he might take. Maduro, meanwhile, said Venezuela’s “oil and natural resources” are the reason why Trump wants to “declare war on Venezuela.”

A day later, some EU countries recognized the head of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as interim president of the country after Maduro’s failure to comply with the eight-day ultimatum to organize presidential elections.

The Venezuelan political crisis worsened on January 23, after Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of the country during anti-government protests in the streets of Caracas. The current president, Nicolás Maduro, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela, calling Guaidó a “US puppet,” a more than accurate term since he wants to privatize Venezuela’s vast oil reserves into private US corporate control.

The opposition leader has been supported by the US, Colombia, Spain Brazil and other US puppet countries. Russia, China, Mexico and Turkey are among the nations that express their support for Maduro as the country’s legitimately elected head of state.