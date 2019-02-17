“LONG LIVE PUTIN”: Haitians burn US flag and ask Russia, China and Venezuela for help

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – In Haiti, a group of people spoke out against the alliance with the United States asking for help from Moscow, Caracas and Beijing to solve the crisis in the country, according to the Le Journal de Montreal.

“We want to say that we are definitely breaking with the US, we do not support more the American occupation, we can not live like this,” said the leader of the group of protesters, Bronson.

Around 200 protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, said the country’s president, Jovenel Moise, was placed in power by the United States. The Haitians burned the American flag, shouting “Out Americans, Long Live Putin!”.

Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse protesters.

Haiti has been in deep political crisis since February 7. Haitians, furious with inflation and corruption in the public administration, want the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, accusing his government of failing to supply citizens and worsening poverty.

Despite the demonstrations, Moise announced that she did not intend to leave the post. Since February 7, seven people have been killed in demonstrations that have paralyzed major cities in the country.

Because of the riots, the US government announced the withdrawal of its officials from the country and Canada ordered the temporary closure of its embassy.

The US State Department said it had ordered the withdrawal of “non-emergency” diplomatic personnel and their family members from Haiti amid violent unrest in the Caribbean nation.

It also advised US nationals not to travel to the country due to crime and unrest there, saying that the US government’s ability to provide emergency services to US nationals in Haiti was limited.

The statement mentioned frequent cases of protests, tire burning, road blockages and violent crime in Haiti. It noted that local police and medics lacked resources to effectively address the situation.