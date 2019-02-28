LAVROV: U.S statements on Maduro mean Cuba and Nicaragua will come next

MOSCOW, Russia – Some top US officials have insisted that the legitimate president of Venezuela should resign on behalf of the opposition leader. In particular, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that “Maduro’s days are numbered.”

This statement means that Cuba and Nicaragua will be next, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The diplomat noted that the Monroe Doctrine “pales” in the face of what is now being formed and that Americans are appropriating the right to use force anywhere they want to overthrow governments they do not like.

Moscow is working with countries that are equally concerned about the possibility of a military scenario in Venezuela to prevent the use of force during the crisis, according to Sergei Lavrov, adding that this undermines international law.

“We are actively working with all countries that are equally concerned about the prospect of a military solution. It is not by chance that the leaders of Brazil, for example, have stated that they would not participate, nor grant their territory to aggressive US actions against Venezuela,” the minister said.

Moscow takes into account that no Latin American country, including the Lima Group, supports the use of force in Venezuela, Lavrov said, calling on the United States to accept the position of this group of countries.

“We also noticed the provocations aimed at breaking the [Venezuelan] border under the pretext of providing humanitarian aid to the victims. This well-known scenario provides for further statements and attempts at military invasion,” the minister announced.

Lavrov’s remarks came just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would continue to put pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro until he understood that his days were “numbered”, adding that US does not exclude the military scenario.