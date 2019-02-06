Israeli satellite shows Russian S-300 missiles in Syria ready to take down enemy attacks

DAMASCUS, Syria – Three Russian long-range S-300 rocket launchers are set up in Syria and ready to fire, says Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International (iSi).

“Due to the current regional tension and the detected erection of the launchers it is possible that the mentioned activity indicates an increase of the operational level and alertness. However it is currently unclear why only one launcher is covered by camouflage net. This situation is rare and raises question marks about the operational level of the whole battery and specifically of the covered and folded launcher”, the company assessed.

The company suggests that the launchers be installed in the northwest of the Syrian city of Masyaf.

Neither Russia, nor Syria have commented on the claims made by the Israeli company yet.

On January 20, an Israeli air strike struck what was described by Tel Aviv as Iranian targets in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport. The Russian army has confirmed that Syrian air defenses destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs by repelling the Israeli attack.

In October 2018, Moscow completed the delivery of the new S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Damascus, including 49 units of equipment such as radars, basic target acquisition systems, command posts and four launchers.

The supply was finalized shortly after the downing of a Russian Il-20 aircraft, which was used as a shield by the Israeli Air Force while it targeted pro-government positions in Syria and was consequently downed by Syrian air defense systems by accident.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had announced in measures to bolster the security of the Russian military in Syria after it occurred in response to the death of Russian military personnel aboard the plane, in which Israel refused to take responsibility.