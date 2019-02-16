IS WAR COMING? Guaidó gives loyal Venezuelan military 8 days to denounce Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan National Assembly President and US puppet Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself the country’s acting president, called for the army to open opportunities for change in the country and gave the military eight days to do so.

“It is a very important date for Venezuelan society, not only because we have the possibility to stop the emergency situation, which nowadays kills directly and indirectly, but also open the door to change in Venezuela,” he said.

“They have the possibility, eight days, to move to the side of the Constitution,” added Guaidó during the course of the National Petroleum Industry Forum: Strategy and Perspectives.

Previously, Juan Guaidó said that on February 23 humanitarian deliveries would begin for Venezuela, which is currently being concentrated in Colombia and Brazil, and that the government of Nicolás Maduro categorically refuses to let the country enter.

According to the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, in order to combat poverty, we must end the usurpation of power that, according to him, exists in Venezuela by Maduro.

“Nowadays the action of the Constitution has been captured by a small group of people … The end of usurpation is the end of poverty, of misery, of corruption… So that PDVSA will never again be used to control citizens. They [the authorities] created corruption, misery, hunger, dictatorship,” said Guaidó.

After proclaiming himself as interim head of state, Juan Guaidó was supported by the United States government and also by Latin American puppets Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, among other countries. Maduro, re-elected in 2018, is considered the legitimate president of Venezuela by such countries as Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Uruguay and China.

The Venezuelan military must support opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó to end political persecution in Venezuela, Colombian President Iván Duque told a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“We must clearly invite the members of the Venezuelan military forces to support the National Assembly and President Guaidó, giving them the guarantees so that the Venezuelan people can speak frankly in order to end this terrible phase of violence and political persecution,”said Duke.

Duque highlighted the need for a diplomatic group to promote the validity of the National Assembly to protect the Venezuelan people.

On Thursday, Duque announced that Grupo Lima will hold a meeting next week in Bogotá to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

The Lima Group was created in 2017 and aims to end the Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela. The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

On February 4, the Lima Group met in Ottawa, Canada, where it recognized Guaidó as acting president of Venezuela and accepted him as a member of the bloc.