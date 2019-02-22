Iraqi tankers reveal advantage of Russian T-90S over inferior American Abrams

BAGHDAD, Iraq – In the group Russia In Arabic on Facebook it was mentioned that Russian-made tanks have air conditioning systems that do not exist in American tanks.

Considering the fact that there are constantly high temperatures in the region, the lack of air conditioning significantly hinders the work of the crews and reduces the chances of effective work on combat missions.

The Russkoe Oruzhie portal indicates that, at the customer’s request, tanks manufactured in Russia can be equipped with thermoelectric air conditioners of Russian production, which are installed in the left-hand tower.

They are adapted for normal operation in extreme military conditions and can operate for 24 hours uninterrupted. They have a special antibacterial protection with a layer of silver sprayed.

Due to the simplicity of the construction, the repair in field conditions is also possible. The Iraqi version of the T-90S is considered to be the most complete, with new on-board screens, grids against HEAT ammunition, additional sight protection and rear-view cameras.

Iraq is a Russian partner in the military. Under military contracts with Iraq, Mi-28NE combat helicopters, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Mi-35 helicopters, Su-25 fighter jets and TOS-1 heavy-duty flamethrower systems were also delivered.

The National Interest analyzes the tank М1А2 Abrams (the last modification SEP v3) and the Russian T-90M. It should be noted that the armored vehicles are very similar in terms of their characteristics. Thus, ammunition from the tanks has roughly the same quality, but it is believed that the Abrams’ М829А4 projectiles are capable of drilling new generation armor, including the Russian Relikt dynamic protection system.

The T-90 tank, on the other hand, uses Soviet-produced Svinets projectiles which, however, also have high capacity of perforating shields. In addition, the Russian armor is equipped with Invar anti-tank missiles. According to the newspaper, the US “competitor” does not have similar missiles.