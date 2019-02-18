Novorosinform reports this: President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ordered to prepare “evidence” of shelling from the Donbass and Russian side for an accusation against Moscow during his speech at the Munich Security Conference. This was announced by the head of the press service of the People’s Police of the DPR, Daniel Bezsonov.

“According to the information we have, Poroshenko ordered the command of the occupying forces to prepare for him a false evidence base, which he could use to initiate new sanctions against the Russian Federation during his speech at the Munich Security Conference. As conceived by puppeteers from Washington, Poroshenko should appear before the world community in the form of an “innocent lamb,” he said.

“We express our sincere hope that the leadership of the OSCE will not go in the wake of Poroshenko and his owners, but will strictly follow the unshakable European principles and impartially fulfill their functional duties,” the head of the press service of the DPR army added.

Recall that as a result of today’s shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR, three houses, a gas pipeline and a car are damaged.Yesterday in Donbass, two Right Sector and Azov platoons arrived.

The day before Poroshenko’s Munich speech FRN got this report:

- Advertisement -

Today, the People’s Militia of the DPR reports a sharp increase in the intensity of the attacks on the DPR.

The situation at the front in the Donbass continues to deteriorate. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing the number and intensity of shelling. During the day there were several demolitions of residential buildings. Also a number of districts remain without light.The Ukrainian armed forces over the past week violated the cease-fire 173 times violated the cease-fire, firing on districts in 23 settlements of the DPR. This was announced today by the Deputy Head of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin.“ The intensity of shelling from the side of the Volga Federal University has increased dramatically. A total of 173 blasts were recorded in the districts of 23 populated areas of the Republic over the past week,” Basurin noted.

According to him, shelling was carried out from mortars with a caliber of 120 and 82 mm, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. At the same time, during the previous week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the cease-fire regime 120 times by bombarding areas of 19 settlements.

Earlier today, Ukrainian militants shot at the checkpoint in the Donbas. On the 14th, the mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, said that the Ukrainian militants had directly hit the roof of a residential apartment building in the DPR. Recall that on February 13 during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times violated the “silence mode” in the DPR.