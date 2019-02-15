Trending

Ignoring US Trojan Horse, Russia and China deliver critical aid to Venezuela

By Paul Antonopoulos
CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Humberto Alvarado González reported that humanitarian aid made up of drugs from the Allied countries reached Venezuela.

Despite the blockade, the Bolivarian government through agreements with Cuba, China, Russia, Palestine, Turkey, and cooperation with multilateral organizations of the UN, Pan American Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund, Population Fund of the United Nations, among others, is responding to the population’s health needs,” Alvarado wrote on his Twitter account .

The minister also published photos of the containers with the help of the humanitarian who arrived in the country.

According to the Telesur channel, only on Wednesday, 64 containers were delivered to the port of La Guaira with 933 tonnes of medicines and equipment.

In all, according to Alvarado, since the beginning of the year, 99 containers with medicines and equipment worth €28 million arrived in the country, while in 2018 Venezuela received 918 containers with evaluated humanitarian aid in €254 million.

Venezuela’s opposition insists on the immediate opening of humanitarian channels to the delivery of humanitarian aid from the United States, which is being concentrated on the border between Venezuela and Colombia, in the Las Tienditas bridge area.

Venezuelan officials have dismissed US aid, calling it “a border show,” in which they have every right to say considering that US sanctions take out over $15 billion from the Venezuelan economy while the paltry US aid is worth only $50 million.

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

