Has Brazil Refused a U.S Military Option on Venezuela?

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian authorities state that they do not intend to provide the country’s territory for a possible US military invasion of Venezuela as such an operation “does not make sense,” said Brazilian Vice President António Hamilton Mourau in an interview with France-Presse on Thursday, February 21.

According to him, the political crisis in the neighboring country should be resolved by the Venezuelans themselves.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier called a military intervention in the situation that has developed in Venezuela, “one of the options.”

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, last night announced the closure of the border with Brazil starting from 20.00 Thursday. Thus, the Venezuelan authorities intend to prevent the delivery of American humanitarian aid, which the opposition of the Bolivarian Republic requested. Maduro refuses to allow cargo from the United States, indicating that the supply of humanitarian aid will be a cover for the US military invasion.



On Monday, February 18, Donald Trump, speaking in Florida to representatives of the Venezuelan US community, said that his administration is committed to a “peaceful transfer of power (in Venezuela), but is considering all options.” The President of the United States addressed a message to supporters of the current President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington no longer recognizes, with a proposal to go over to the self-proclaimed head of state, Juan Guaido . Moreover, he warned the South American military that if they did not do it, they would risk losing everything.

Recall, on January 23, the head of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president of the country. He said that the current president, Nicolas Maduro, was incapable of acting as head of state, and promised to hold early elections in the country. Juana Guaido recognized as interim president almost all Latin American countries (with the exception of Bolivia, Cuba and Mexico), the USA, Canada, Australia, Israel, Georgia, the EU countries. A number of states, including Russia, are considered the legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In addition to Russia, China, Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba, Turkey, Iran and Syria expressed support for the current Venezuelan leader.