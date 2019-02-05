Hannibal Gaddafi: I was arrested only because I am the son of Muammar Gaddafi

MOSCOW, Russia – In an exclusive interview with RIA Novosti, Hannibal Gaddafi, one of the sons of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, revealed how he was kidnapped in Syria and eventually imprisoned in Lebanon, and explained what he really knows about the disappearance of the famous Shi’ite leader Musa at-Sadr.

The desecration of the Libyan flag in Beirut and the refusal of Libya to participate in the Arab League summit in Lebanon provoked a crisis in relations between the two countries.

The Lebanese Shi’a party Amal does not want the presence of official representatives of Libya in Beirut to obtain reliable information about the whereabouts of its leader Musa al-Sadr and his two companions, who disappeared decades ago in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The conflict between the two countries drew attention to the situation of Hannibal Gaddafi, who has been serving time in a Lebanese prison since 2015. He is accused of hiding information on the disappearance of Musa al-Sadr.

According to Gaddafi, he was kidnapped in Syria by an armed gang on December 6, 2015 and taken illegally to Lebanon, to the Bekaa region.

“I was there for a week, physically and psychologically tortured to force me to reveal information about the disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his two companions, Sheikh Muhammad Yaacoub – was his son who prepared the operation of my abduction – and Abbas Badreddine in 1978,” he said.

Responding to the question of whether any investigation is being conducted into the allegation of hiding information on the case of Musa al-Sadr, Gaddafi noted that he was arrested only because he is the son of Muammar Gaddafi

“The case of his disappearance was referred to the Lebanese Judicial Council in 1982. However, in this case, I was neither a suspect nor a witness nor an accused person, ie the reason for my arrest has nothing to do with it. I was arrested only because I am the son of Muammar Gaddafi, “he stressed.

“The fact is, when these events occurred in 1978, I was only two years old,” he said.

Hannibal Gaddafi noted that the prison conditions are not satisfactory. In addition, he is unable to contact his family or the media, and those who visit him are barred from entering Lebanon.

Asked about being able to take part in political life after being released, he stressed that “it is too early to talk about it now” and that he never held positions in the security services, being only a consultant in the field of shipping.

“We are counting on Russia’s great role as a great country in such cases of injustice. I thank you for the efforts you are making for my release,” he concluded.