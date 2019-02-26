Handpicked Coward: Guaido, now in hiding in Colombia, wants to return to Venezuela ‘next week’

BOGOTA – Parliamentary Speaker Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim President of Venezuela, wants to return from Colombia where he has been in hiding, this week.

According to TASS , on February 22nd the US handpicked leader of the so-called Venezuelan opposition, despite a ban from the Supreme Court, arrived in the border town of Colombia to visit the distribution center for humanitarian aid for Venezuelan citizens. He also attended the meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota.

His return to Venezuela, given that he is facing a criminal investigation and may be wanted by the authorities for questioning, would in itself represent some kind of provocation.

The question would remain, whether the Venezuelan authorities will apprehend Guaido to be questioned and potentially face charges, including sedition and treason, which can carry a life sentence in the Bolivarian Republic. The mitigating factor is whether such an arrest or detainment would be precisely what the U.S strategy has in the works – to ‘waive the bloody shirt’ upon his arrest.

As FRN reported, a day earlier Guaido signed a decree authorizing the delivery of US humanitarian aid to the country. The current Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said that these supplies are only a pretext for the destruction of the independence and sovereignty of Venezuela.

As a precautionary measure, he announced the closure of the sea and air borders with the nearby islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, which are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In addition, Caracas closed the border with Brazil and three bridges connecting the Bolivarian Republic with Colombia, with which Caracas severed diplomatic relations .

On February 23rd, a convoy of trucks supposedly carrying American humanitarian aid, but whose actual contents are questionable, arrived in Venezuela from Colombia. On the same day, one of the cars was burned on the Venezuelan part of the bridge on the border of the two countries by an organization of anti-Maduro protesters themselves, in what has been described as either an own goal or a false flag.