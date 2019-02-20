Glazyev Memorializes LaRouche as ‘A Great Thinker of Our Time’

From EIRNS — The following eulogy was drafted for the Russian newspaper Zavtra by Sergei Yu. Glazyev, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation. Lyndon LaRouche passed away on February 12th, 2019 – It was translated by EIR:

By Sergei Glazyev: Lyndon LaRouche has left us. He was a titan of thought, a man of incredibly encyclopedic knowledge, great soul, and love for humanity.

He will always remain in our memory as an ardent fighter for mankind’s happy future, based on implementation of the principles of physical economy—a realistic school of economic thought, directed towards the creation of material benefits and the conditions for socioeconomic development.

In contrast to the libertarian tendency that today dominates mainstream economic ideology, in the interests of the world financial oligarchy, Lyndon LaRouche developed genuine economic science in the interests of the development of the productive forces of mankind. His concept of a Eurasian development bridge from Western Europe to Russia’s Far East, and onward to Alaska and the U.S.A., could become a real alternative to today’s hybrid world war. LaRouche foresaw the Russophobic aggression of the American ruling elite and warned of its ruinous consequences, insisting on broad international cooperation for the creation of transcontinental development corridors.

LaRouche forecast the inevitable onset of a global financial crisis, many years before it arrived. LaRouche’s famous curve [Triple Curve/Typical Collapse Function], depicting the growing gap between the volume of real output and that of financial speculation, was a serious warning for all economists who were really thinking. It turned out that not only in Russia, but also in the U.S.A., no one is a prophet in his own country. Instead of being recognized, LaRouche was persecuted by the American financial oligarchy, who imprisoned him on false charges.

I remember one of the leaders of the Brookings Institution urging me, in a whisper, not to have any contact with LaRouche, so as not to spoil my reputation. For me, who had come to the U.S.A. to take part in a scientific forum on issues of developing democratic institutions in the post-Soviet region, this was shocking. From then on, I started closely reading LaRouche’s publications and attending conferences he organized. And I must acknowledge that his presentations were often a ray of light in the kingdom of darkness and hypocrisy, which had seized the public mind of “progressive” mankind.

EIR magazine, published by LaRouche, was a guidebook through the dark corridors of the Western ruling elite, exposing the hidden springs of the world financial oligarchy’s anti-human policies. Tracing the fonts of its origin from the time of the sack of the Byzantine Empire, he described the eternal struggle against that worldwide evil, which is incarnate in the oligarchical clans of capitalism in the West. Many of the recurrences of racism, Nazism and fascism, and religious extremism, which we observe in the world today, cannot be explained without LaRouche’s investigations, which were striking in their historical depth.

LaRouche enjoyed enormous respect among the expert community in many countries around the world. I have had the opportunity to meet his supporters in India, Latin America, China, Africa, and, of course, in Europe and the CIS countries. One would hope for this international expert community, inspired by the ideas of Lyndon LaRouche, to be preserved. Today those ideas are coming to life in a new world economic paradigm, which we call “integral,” for it unites the interests of the peoples of various countries in the harmonious development of humanity.