BERLIN – The German government has banned the German technology and weapons developer, Rheinmetal from developing a mobile anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) with Ukraine. This was announced publicly and to the media by the deputy director of the Kiev enterprise “Arsenal” Alexander Klochko.

According to him, foreign partners were engaged in the creation of the chassis, as well as targeting and tracking systems. “But, our German friends forbade them to do it,” he noted.

“We tried to create such a mobile complex, which would greatly complicate the possible attacks of enemy aircraft on our positions, because this complex would be wandering and hiding in different beams and trenches,” RIA Novosti quoted the deputy director as saying.

The deputy director of Arsenal said that now the complex will be developed in cooperation with small Ukrainian enterprises instead. This appears as a face-saving statement, as there are no Ukrainian enterprises up to par.

On the eve of January 31st, Konstantin Sivkov, Doctor of Military Sciences, President of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Issues, said that Ukraine did not have the scientific and technical capabilities necessary to create weapons that would be able to “strike deep into Russia.” According to him, for this Kiev needs a developed infrastructure, a sufficient number of specialized personnel and a serious level of production.

A day earlier, it was reported that the deputy head of the Ukrainian Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research, Mikhail Samus, in one of his articles urged Kiev to complete the development of the Neptune cruise missile capable of hitting targets in the Russian Federation, as well as developing air defense and missile defense systems to change balance of power in the Azov-Black Sea region.

The reasons for the Germany ban, favorable to the Russian position, are still unclear. It may be connected to the growing sense among German elites that the U.S is in fact looking at destabilizing the European position so that it is ultimately forced to war with Russia. Despite Germany’s general trans-Atlantic agreements, it is clear that German elites are split on the subject of Eurasia and Germany’s future geopolitical relationships with Russia and the U.S.