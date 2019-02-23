Find out what ’10 global crises’ interests globalist Soros

It seems ridiculous that the International Crisis Group (ICG), which promotes lists of participants in global crises, calls itself “independent” when it receives large “philanthropic” donations from controversial speculator George Soros.

Despite being considered independent, the NGO, founded in 1995 and aimed at resolving and preventing international armed conflicts, received from Soros US $ 200,000 plus US $ 500,000 from his son, Alexander Soros, writes Alfredo Jalife-Rahme.

Alexander is a member of the controversial Open Society Foundation, as well as the Bend the Arc Jewish Action, which demands the resignation of Trump, whose positions are announced in related and important newspapers throughout the world, such as The Guardian, Forward, Miami Herald, Reuters, etc. Financially influenced by the nepotism of Soros father and son, ICG launches its vision on “the 10 global crises of 2019”.

According to the columnist, the “10 conflicts to follow in 2019”, published in the magazine Foreign Policy, ignite the global chaos.

Compared with last year’s list, in 2019, North Korea disappears – its place is filled with tensions between the US and China, while the Sahel and Congo are replaced by South Sudan and Cameroon. In addition, they add Israel to the triangular “rivalry” of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The nepotism of the Soros judges that the list of the 10 conflicts of 2019 will be “dangerous”.

Yemen: The country suffers the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world”, which “could deteriorate further” because “one in two Yemenis suffer from severe food deficiency” after “four years of war and Saudi siege.”

Afghanistan: the world’s “most deadly war”, where more than 40,000 combatants and civilians were killed in the war in 2018. “With 7,000 American soldiers,” the crisis only got worse.

Sino-American tensions: Their “rivalry could have the most serious geopolitical consequences of all other crises listed,” since “China is an adversary with which the US is inexorably involved in strategic competition.” Beijing may sabotage “US diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan and North Korea,” in addition to “the South China Sea being a point of disturbing conflict.”

Saudi Arabia, US, Israel and Iran: the list says the main source of tension has been the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reports that Iran “hopes that Trump will not be re-elected” and argues that the Democrats in the House of Representatives will adopt greater hardship as long as the strain on Khashoggi’s murder does not die down.

Syria: The report believes that the “precipitous withdrawal of the 2,000 US soldiers” would leave Kurds unprotected who now control a third of Syria’s territory and who may be crushed by Turkey.

Nigeria: Presidential elections, clashes between Christians and Muslims, and oil tensions in the Niger Delta exacerbate violence.

South Sudan: Since the country’s civil war broke out five years ago, 400,000 people have died.

Cameroon: The crisis in Anglophone regions (one fifth of the population) is at the point of “an escalation to civil war” in the French-speaking country.

Ukraine: As expected, the ICG blames Russia for “blocking access to the Kerch Strait”, which adds to the “annexation” of the Crimea and to Moscow’s support of the Donbass separatists.

Venezuela: “house of huge oil reserves” whose “implosion threatens to provoke a regional crisis”. The “opposition is paralyzed by its internal struggle” and one of its factions calls for “the overthrow of Maduro by the force of foreign powers.” In case “no peaceful transition is generated,” the “collapse of Venezuela is possible” with its “neighbors collecting the pieces.”