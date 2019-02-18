Fatherland or Death! Cuban Armed Forces announces full support to Venezuela

HAVANA, Cuba – The Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cuba have backed the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at a time when the island denounces that the United States is preparing a military action against the government of the socialist leader.

In ceremonies in barracks, broadcast by the state newscast on Friday and Saturday, members of the FAR, dressed in military green, signed supporting acts to Maduro, launching their traditional slogans of “! Hasta la Victoria, siempre!” and “¡Hasta la Victoria! Fatherland or death – Venceremos!”.

“The action of the United States is interventionist, of attacking and invading a country. Only they (Venezuela) are responsible for resolving their internal problems, “said Lieutenant Colonel of the Army, Ignacio Ariosa, at an event in the city of Matanzas, 83 kilometers east of Havana.

One of the signatories was the Deputy Minister of the Armed Forces, General Joaquín Quintas Sola, 80 years old, historical combatant of Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959.

Health workers, industry workers and students from colleges and universities held similar meetings in all the territory, under the motto “Manos Fuera de Venezuela”, in support of an important political and economic ally of the socialist island.

Since the beginning of 2000, Hugo Chávez’s Venezuela has helped Cuba recover from the so-called “special period”, that decade of economic pressure on the island after the fall of the Soviet Union, which was its commercial partner.

In return, according to analysts, Havana helps Caracas on issues of national security.

These state activities have gone hand in hand with a permanent campaign by the Cuban authorities for social networks in support of Maduro and in rejection of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by some 50 countries.

“The Cuban people express their solidarity with Venezuela, the Bolivarian Revolution and its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro, and demand that sovereignty and peace be respected. Hands off Venezuela, “President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Cuba said this week that US troops moved into Caribbean territory to prepare an “aggression” and “military adventure” against Venezuela “disguised as humanitarian intervention.”

The pulse of Maduro and Guaidó for power is now focused on foreign humanitarian aid, a thorny issue in a country experiencing the worst crisis in its modern history, with hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

President Maduro refuses to receive such aid, claiming that there is no humanitarian emergency in his country and that it is no more than a pretext for a military invasion led by Washington.

Guaidó maintains, for his part, that the aid will enter “yes or yes” on February 23.

Some 2.3 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, according to the UN.