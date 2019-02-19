EU threatens Russia with “black lists” instead of new sanctions

BRUSSELS – The European Union will not introduce new economic sanctions against Russia. At the same time, blacklists can be expanded.

Last night, February 18th, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries agreed to “targeted individual sanctions” against Russian citizens and officials for the November incident in the Kerch Strait.

According to the head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, a political consensus on targeted sanctions has been reached, and the official adoption of these restrictions will end in the coming days.

In the “black lists” will be included eight more Russians associated with the incident. They will be banned from entering the EU, and their assets will be blocked.

Currently, the “black lists” include 164 citizens of the Russian Federation. Other European diplomats point out that updating the lists will require from 10 days to two weeks.

It is noteworthy that in the EU the expansion of lists is called an act of ‘demonstrating readiness for further support of Ukraine’.

“Five years after the Maidan, extensive discussions took place among the EU member states about our support for this country. We discussed the further components of our support that we would need in connection with the situation in the Sea of ​​Azov region,” said Mogherini.