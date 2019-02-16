DUGIN: Russia took the worst from capitalism, China took the best

By Alexander Dugin – China is a unique society that, participating in globalist projects, does not lose its identity. This is unimaginable for other cultures: when Western countries, Russia, Islamic, Latin American states do this, they change their identity to the Western, accept the basic parameters of globalization and become its victims.

Perhaps the success of the PRC is due to the deep stability of Chinese identity. For this, of course, the state is responsible.

But then who is responsible for the identity preservation structure in China town? Some Chinese in the United States do not even speak English. We are dealing with a special form of self-consciousness, which, even plunging into a foreign society, retains its characteristics.

China does not lose its sovereignty – on the contrary, it pragmatically uses the opportunities offered by globalization. This is a strategy of a conservative revolution, not liberalism or dogmatic communism. China follows its own destiny – and the entire intellectual power of the Communist Party is devoted to this. The Communist Party thinks of itself as a continuation of a single Chinese civilization. The focus of the political attention of modern Chinese culture is the Confucian Code, the ratio of Confucianism and Taoism, the strategic principles of Sun Tzu. Modern China is the same eternal China that uses elements of Modernity to strengthen its own sovereignty.

If a conservative revolution was carried out in Iran under the auspices of the Islamic worldview, rigidly and in opposition to Modernity, in China it was done more gently and flexibly.

Chinese civilization uses everything that comes handy in its own interests. This is the conservative revolution, this is the Fourth Political Theory. The PRC is interested in benefiting even from Chinese capitalism — for example, the oligarchs are burdened with large social and political obligations. That is, it is capitalism with social responsibility. Even if they have a state, it does not belong to them to the end – this is common to Chinese civilization. If they think only of themselves, they will fall out of the system. The local oligarchs are “communist” and partially fulfill the state’s duty. They are the “managers” of Great China.

This is a successful version of what we could and should have been – with our values. China has maintained the principle of social justice, a strong state, ethical standards. For globalization, boundaries are set – when it can harm and violate these principles (for example, globalist services, social networks, etc. are prohibited).

Chinese capitalism is capitalism minus lies and hatred of another. This is ethical capitalism. The Chinese love the principle of win-win. The western model of capitalism is “man to man is a wolf.”

Now it is important to build a conservative-revolutionary dialogue with the Chinese. In the near future, the entire architecture of the world will depend on Chinese cooperation. Meanwhile, China is entering a new level of confrontation with the West: it has exhausted all the positive maneuvers, and now it is doing a neat, complicated turn.



from izborsk-club.ru – translated by Kristina Russ