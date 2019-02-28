DPR Militia Obliterates Ukrainian Force that was Shelling Civilians in Gorlovka

DONETSK – As Ukraine enters its election season, violations of the often ignored ceasefire have significantly increased. Today, the Ukrainian military began a round of provocative shelling of the civilian town of Gorlovka. However, in response the DPR militia struck back and annihilated the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in question, DPR spokesman Bezsonov said.

“Pre-election strikes: the number of provocations in the Donbass increased by 1.5 times” Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on the Mariupol and Donetsk area

According to Bezsonov , the Ukrainian security forces on Thursday, February 28, fired using mortars upon the DPR controlled Gorlovka. Also, suburbs and outskirts of Donetsk were attacked from grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, RIA Novosti reports .

- Advertisement -

“The enemy’s firing points were repressed by return fire using weapons not prohibited by the Minsk agreements,” Bezsonov said.

He added that there are no casualties among the militias.

Gorlovka is located on the line of demarcation, 40 km north of Donetsk and is regularly subjected to attacks. The city has the Stirol Chemical Plant and a machine-building plant. The population is about 250 thousand people.

The armed conflict in the south-east of Ukraine has been continuing since the spring of 2014. Residents of the region refused to recognize the U.S backed coup-installed government, which changed in the country in February of 2014 as a result of a coup d’état, and announced the creation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In response, Kiev began the so-called anti-terrorist operation against them, changing its name in April 2018 to the ‘operation of the joint forces’ (EP in Ukrainian).