DPR Militia Obliterates Ukrainian Force that was Shelling Civilians in Gorlovka

By Joaquin Flores
DONETSK – As Ukraine enters its election season, violations of the often ignored ceasefire have significantly increased. Today, the Ukrainian military began a round of provocative shelling of the civilian town of Gorlovka. However, in response the DPR militia struck back and annihilated the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in question, DPR spokesman Bezsonov said.

“Pre-election strikes: the number of provocations in the Donbass increased by 1.5 times”
Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on the Mariupol and Donetsk area

According to Bezsonov , the Ukrainian security forces on Thursday, February 28, fired using mortars upon the DPR controlled Gorlovka. Also, suburbs and outskirts of Donetsk were attacked from grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, RIA Novosti reports .

“The enemy’s firing points were repressed by return fire using weapons not prohibited by the Minsk agreements,” Bezsonov said.

He added that there are no casualties among the militias.

Gorlovka is located on the line of demarcation, 40 km north of Donetsk and is regularly subjected to attacks. The city has the Stirol Chemical Plant and a machine-building plant. The population is about 250 thousand people.

The armed conflict in the south-east of Ukraine has been continuing since the spring of 2014. Residents of the region refused to recognize the U.S backed coup-installed government, which changed in the country in February of 2014 as a result of a coup d’état, and announced the creation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In response, Kiev began the so-called anti-terrorist operation against them, changing its name in April 2018 to the ‘operation of the joint forces’ (EP in Ukrainian).

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

