Democrats & Republicans Unite Against Trump’s Moves to Withdraw from Syria

WASHINGTON D.C – A group of congressmen introduced bills to the House of Representatives restricting the ability of the Donald Trump administration to withdraw troops from Syria.

The initiative was made jointly by both Democrats and Republicans, in a bold move that saw Republicans break with Trump in favor of further war and occupation. Their document includes a ban on the use of funds by the Pentagon to reduce its presence in Syria to 1.5 thousand or fewer military.

“The US Department of Defense can not use the funds in fiscal 2019 for the withdrawal of troops until the Secretary of State, the head of the Pentagon and the Director of National Intelligence will not answer the questions of the legislators,” stressed in Congress.

- Advertisement -

Trump announced the withdrawal of the American contingent from Syria in December 2018, declaring the defeat of the militants. In early 2019, he agreed to extend the withdrawal of US troops to four months, and later said that he had never been a supporter of a hasty withdrawal.

According to Trump’s adviser on national security, John Bolton, the timing depends on the elimination of militants remaining in Syria and ensuring the security of the Kurdish self-defense forces. Many analysts agree that Bolton’s appointment, like those of many others in his cabinet, are concessions to what Trump and his supporters have termed the ‘Deep State’.

The term has gained traction, and is no longer a term used solely by Trump and his movement. It has been taken up by anti-establishment writers and thinkers across the political spectrum. The term, in brief, refers to the military industrial complex and the powers of the intelligence services over civilian, political life. Historically, it was the left and civil libertarians that understood the possibly unconstitutional powers of the intelligence services and the military as problematic.

What is also interesting, is that news items such as these often do not find their way onto the radar screens of anti-war voters on the left. Rather, the anti-establishment and anti-war left continually finds itself in an ‘abusive’ relationship with mainstream electoral Democratic Party – ultimately often voting for Democrats as the ‘lesser evil’. Anti-war and anti-imperialist publications as well, play upon Americans historic distrust and antipathy towards the U.S presidency. It is not a commonly held view among the anti-war and anti-imperialist left that Trump has officially opposed the continued war in Syria, and originally also campaigned on a platform of warming relations with the Russian Federation.