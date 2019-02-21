Clarification: Japan denies reports it recognized Juan Guaidó as “President”

VENEZUELA – FRN publishes clearly and widely the following clarification: Previously in our article SHAME! Japan Recognizes Guaido As Interim Leader Of Venezuela, FRN reported that the Japanese government had recognized deputy (Juan) Guaidó as interim president.

The ambassador of Venezuela in Tokyo, Seiko Ishikawa, denied on Wednesday that the government of Japan contemptibly recognized the deputy of the National Assembly (AN), Juan Guaidó, as “president in charge” of the nation, after his self-proclamation in an act unconstitutional, which occurred on January 23rd.

During a meeting with the media, Seiko Ishikawa said that despite the pronouncement issued by the Foreign Minister, Taro Kono, about an alleged “clear support” for Guaidó, does not mean his recognition as the main figure of the Venezuelan Executive.

“Foreign Ministry officials stressed that this decision taken by the government of Japan did not imply recognition of the deputy (Juan) Guaidó as interim president,” Ishikawa said, quoted by the EFE Agency.

- Advertisement -

On the contrary, he stated that the government of Japan expressed its intention to continue working hand in hand with the government of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro. Maduro was elected for the period 2019-2025 with 6 million 248,864 votes in the elections of 20 May 2018.

However, this ‘clarification’ does not add an incredible amount of clarity beyond this: the government of Japan through its Foreign Minister, Kono, expressed support for Guaidó’s efforts in some vague and unclear way.

FRN will be monitoring this story to add clarity to the present ambiguity.

Similar confusion arose out of the manner that Atlanticist press covered the position of the EU, conflating the statements and positions of various EU parliamentarians and bureaucrats speaking on their own behalf, for either the EU’s position or the position of various EU states.

Such ambiguities are likely not accidental, and are an intentional form of information war, wherein official positions are attributed in cases that they are not official, to ‘lead from behind’ and to corner the position of officials into problematically clarifying remarks which are indeed polarizing. It is a form of ‘fake news’ that goes under the radar screen.