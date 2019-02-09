Chief of US Navy calls for striking first against Russia [video]

Admiral John Richardson, head of operations of the US Navy, declared the need for a first strike on Russia. He stated this during a speech at the Atlantic Council, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, Washington is obliged to seize the initiative and go to the “attack” on Russia and China.

See the Atlantic Council video here. Admiral Richardson’s talk begins at 19:47. http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwOq7BcfXU4

Richardson, accusing Russia of blocking the Sea of Azov, and building up a naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, called on the US to show “more aggression” against Moscow and Beijing. For the US, since Russia “strengthened control over key water highways, the time has come to strike first,” he stressed.

According to the admiral, the United States should think not only about “fighting back”, but also about “pushing” in a “pair of regions”.“I think it would be great if we could force the Russians, our competitors, to react to our first steps. From time to time, playing on the white side (chessboard – ed.) of the board is an advantage,” Richardson added.

On September 23, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO and former US Ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow called on Ukraine to prepare for a direct war with Russia

The Novorosinform story adds these news notes on the same theme: