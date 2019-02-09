Chief of US Navy calls for striking first against Russia [video]

Admiral John Richardson, head of operations of the US Navy, declared the need for a first strike on Russia. He stated this during a speech at the Atlantic Council, RIA Novosti reports.
According to him, Washington is obliged to seize the initiative and go to the “attack” on Russia and China.
See the Atlantic Council video here. Admiral Richardson’s talk begins at 19:47. http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwOq7BcfXU4
Richardson, accusing Russia of blocking the Sea of Azov, and building up a naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, called on the US to show “more aggression” against Moscow and Beijing. For the US, since Russia “strengthened control over key water highways, the time has come to strike first,” he stressed.
According to the admiral, the United States should think not only about “fighting back”, but also about “pushing” in a “pair of regions”.“I think it would be great if we could force the Russians, our competitors, to react to our first steps. From time to time, playing on the white side (chessboard – ed.) of the board is an advantage,” Richardson added.
On September 23, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO and former US Ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow called on Ukraine to prepare for a direct war with Russia
The Novorosinform story adds these news notes on the same theme:
- Earlier it was reported that half of the US military are confident in an imminent outbreak of war with Russia.
- Recall that in February last year, the Munich Security Conference predicted a war between Russia and the United States.
- On February 2, the United States introduced a new nuclear doctrine. Russia has a key place in the doctrine, despite the fact that all the “ordinary suspects” in the person of China, Iran and North Korea also appear in the document. Moscow expressed deep disappointment with the content of the doctrine, as this document carries a confrontational charge and anti-Russian orientation. This is stated in the comments of the Department of Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- Earlier it was reported that the US will increase the number of nuclear weapons to deter Russia.
- In January 2018, the United States transferred three strategic B-52H bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, to the EU.