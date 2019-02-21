CANNOT BE DISPUTED: Russia’s new tanks are almost invisible and Iran is buying them

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran will receive Russian tanks that meet the requirements of the wars of the future, reports Iranian television channel Al Alam.

The new tank control system allows coordinating actions on the battlefield with reconnaissance groups, unmanned aerial vehicles, AWACS (Air Alert and Control System) aircraft and even satellites.

All incoming information is displayed on the commander’s computer screen, helping to make the right decisions under extreme conditions.

The T-90M also has the Relikt dynamic protection system that allows you to destroy anti-tank missiles and sub-caliber projectiles.

The front armor can withstand the impact of virtually any modern ammunition. The radar visibility of the new tank is several times lower than that of the T-90 base model. That is, it is almost impossible to detect on the battlefield. Russia has already shown this tank to the world, but has not yet revealed all its secrets, but recently the government of Russia has allowed the export of such equipment.

The T-90 basic tank was developed in the early 1990s. Between 2001 and 2010 the T-90 became the best-selling main battle tank on the world market. Over the past 20 years, Russia has exported more than 1,500 units of this combat vehicle.

The new export version of the “deadly” T-90 Russian tank, the T-90MS, has a number of significant improvements and has great export potential, according to the American magazine The National Interest.

The T-90MS is a modernized version of the T-90 tank, which was the main vehicle of Russian heavy artillery from the early 1990s until 2011, the magazine explained.

- Advertisement -

In comparison with another tank modification, the T-90S, the new combat vehicle has several technical improvements. For example, the T-90MS has a more powerful V-92S2F diesel engine with 1,130 horsepower, an improved thermal imager, digital computer, GLONASS navigation system and enhanced tower, noted article author Mark Episkopos.

Among the most striking changes, the author emphasizes modular reactive shielding (ERA) panels for greater protection against various types of explosives.

According to the military analyst, the tank’s main characteristics show its export potential. For example, to reduce production costs, the producer of the T-90MS, the Russian armored Uralvagonzavod factory decided to equip the tank with the smooth-barreled 2A46 cannon that had been installed in the basic version of the T-90.

According to the magazine, despite all measures taken to maintain competitiveness in the market, the T-90MS will cost about $4.5 million, while the previous version of the tank, the T -90S, cost between $2.5 million and $3.5 million dollars.

Meanwhile, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is on the verge of completing the sale of the new tanks to Egypt and Kuwait.

In order to gain a larger market share in the area of ​​heavy armaments, Russia continues to offer the T-90S tank and even the original T-90 tank. Both tanks are perfectly viable for medium- and low-intensity conflicts around the world, Episkopos stressed.

The T-90 tank was developed in the early 1990s. Between 2001 and 2010, the T-90 became the best-selling combat car on the world market.