Can U.S and NATO intercept powerful Russian Tsirkon hypersonic missile?

MOSCOW, Russia – A Russian military expert has indicated the capabilities of the Russian Tsirkon hypersonic missile and assesses whether the United States will have weapons capable of intercepting it.

The Russian hypersonic missile Tsirkon is a very advanced system, almost impossible to intercept today, military analyst Vladislav Shuriguin said in an interview with Russian channel Zvezda .

According to the expert, Tsirkon is a system that allows the attack against “any protected objective, naval or aerial, in a matter of seconds.”

“The Americans and NATO simply have no way of destroying the Russian Tsirkon missile, at least today, now the possibility of intercepting the Tsirkon is 0.1%, that is, to bring down it would require at least 10 interceptor missiles,” he explained.

Recently, another Russian expert, retired Rear Admiral Vsevolod Khmyrov, said Russian ships could simultaneously fire about 40 Tsirkon missiles at US-based decision centers that would be guaranteed to hit its target.

On February 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Union address to the Federal Assembly that the hypersonic Tsirkon missile, designed to arm ships and surface submarines, would have a speed of 9 Mach 11,000 km / h) and a range of more than 1,000 km.

Government tests of the new hypersonic missile should be carried out as early as this current year.

To develop a response to the new Russian missiles, the United States could need ten years or more, says Michael Ellomman, director of the nuclear nonproliferation and nuclear policy program at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

In particular, the expert commented on the US exit from the INF Treaty and the possible development of relations between NATO and Russia.

for the short or medium term, Ellerman sees no reason for Washington to change its anti-missile defense line in Europe, which it said was not and is not directed against Russian strategic missiles, including the 9M729 missile, which is why the United States announced their withdrawal from the INF Treaty.

According to Elleman, the United States is unlikely to put missiles in Europe in the current situation.