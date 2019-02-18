Trending

EurasiaDonetsk

BREAKING with VIDEO: U.S backed Ukrainian terrorists conduct drone attack in Donetsk, 3 buildings hit – UPDATE II

By Joaquin Flores
DONETSK, DPR – According to authorities and FRN’s sources on the ground, a terrorist attack from U.S backed Ukrainian forces targeted several sites in central Donetsk. Two of these took place in the vicinity of the hotel where representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission stay. This was reported by the press center of the DPR.

UPDATE: THE ATTACK OCCURRED AT  9 AM, 3 IEDS. 
ONE _MAY_ HAVE BEEN DROPPED BY A DRONE.

According to Russell ‘Texas’ Bentley: 

This is central Donetsk. Civilian areas, NO military presence or installations in the area. NONE. THIS IS TERRORISM AGAINST CIVILIAN TARGETS. One blast was near Pushkin Blvd and 25 Years of Red Army St. Right next to Donetsk University, while students were attending classes. Another was near Park Inn hotel where OSCE stays. Third has been confirmed but no location info as of yet.

 

“There have been three explosions. The details are being studied,” a representative of the DPR interior ministry told Russian media. The explosions were the result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, a spokesman for the DPR security services told reporters.

According to the preliminary information by the emergency services, no one was hurt in the incident.The explosions in central Donetsk did not result in any injuries or property damage according to up-to-the-minute information, a representative of the Voroshilovsky district administration told the Russian private-public synergy news agency, Sputnik, earlier this morning

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating which explosives were used.

According to eyewitnesses, the area around the scene of the incident is near 7 Pushkin Boulevard, where agencies of Donetsk’s de facto government are located, has been cordoned off. Police and firefighters have responded and are on site.

Joaquin Flores1244 posts 0 comments

