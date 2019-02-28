BREAKING: Pakistan Announces it will Return Captured Indian Pilot in ‘Good-will’ Gesture

Islamabad – The government of Pakistan has just released this announcement:

Pakistan will release Indian Pilot Abhinandan tomorrow as a gesture of peace: Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/6aUN4S9JVb — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 28, 2019



This is in all probability, a wise decision, given the balance of forces and the state of Pakistan’s economy and inability to wage conventional war relative to juggernaut India.

At the same time, Indian media is jubilant over the news, and is turning this gesture of good-will into a sign that “Khan is weak”, that “Modi has brought him to his knees”.

History shows that this is an inappropriate way to handle such news, and makes it further likely that such a gesture will be rescinded, if fair credit is not given where it is due.