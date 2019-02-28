BREAKING: Netanyahu to be indicted on charges of bribery and fraud

TEL AVIV – Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday his decision to in fact indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one case of bribery and two cases of fraud and breach of trust. All indictments are pending a hearing.

The announcement comes after more than two years of investigations and less than two months before Israel’s highly anticipated April 9th elections. It’s also the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting prime minister will face criminal charges.

At the same time, these charges represent both paltry sums as well as politicking normally seen as part of the game. So why is Netanyahu being charged for playing it?

Netanyahu has successfully secured power in Israel, being in power now for ten years, and there are few remaining constitutional methods remaining to remove him.

Many Israeli elites would like to see Netanyahu removed, due to his long-time in power, attempts to create a cult of personality around himself – all of which would have been acceptable and until now, was acceptable. However, Netanyahu’s decision making process and the results of his tenure have been less than satisfactory for the elites running the Zionist entity.

He has been unable to successfully secure Israel’s interests in a number of regional matters, which place Israel’s regional hegemonic status in extreme jeopardy.

His assistance to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and support for Morsi, on the basis that Egypt would enter into the Syrian conflict on the foundation of Israel’s interests, failed. Morsi was ultimately removed, and a ‘status quo’ candidate, agreed to by Russia and Saudi Arabia was assisted into power – Al Sisi.

Netanyahu’s strategy on Iraq, which was premised upon negating Iranian influence in the post-war country, by supporting ISIS on the one hand, and bribing ‘legitimate’ Iraqi parliamentarians on the other, is quickly losing steam. Iran’s influence in Iraq is growing. In Iraq, Israel had gambled upon unfettered access to Iraq’s oil and water resources in order to prop-up the vampiristic Israeli economy, which it did enjoy for some time.

His strategy on Syria – to unseat Assad – has also failed. This was a major blow, and Assad foiled his attempts to make Israel both a producing and transit country for a new energy pipeline project that would be built through an FSA/ISIS controlled Syria – this failed to materialize.

Talks on saving an energy policy, by working a sea-route through Cyprus and on to mainland Greece, have moved at a snail’s pace.

Domestically, and perhaps as a result of his failed foreign policy, he has failed to provide an economy that works for Israel’s highly educated middle-class. This is bad for Israeli businesses internally, as Israelis have significantly less purchasing power than they did a decade ago. While Netanyahu possess the political machine to effectively ‘steal’ the upcoming election, he is increasingly unpopular in real polling among critical layers of the electorate.

Netanyahu’s brutal policy on Palestinians have contributed to a significant erosion of Israel’s prestige and has failed here in terms of perception management. Long-gone is the view in the west that Israel is a legitimate player looking for a real peace plan and a two-state solution – an image Israel enjoyed coming away from the infamous Camp David agreement with then Palestinian leader, Arafat. This has contributed greatly to the BDS movement in western countries, wherein western consumers engage in a boycott targeting Israel.

The technical and legal details are best explained in the following: