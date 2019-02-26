BREAKING: INDIAN AIR-FORCE ATTACKS TERRORISTS IN PAKISTAN – VIDEO

NEW DELHI – In a major military move that will no doubt have profound effects on global politics, India has sent jets this morning to bomb jihadists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization on Pakistani territory. India stated officially that this was because of Pakistan’s “inaction” in tackling terrorists operating along the border, the Indian foreign affairs chief stated.

This air-force attack is being billed as both retaliation and pre-emption: the jets attacked camps across the Line of Control, which led to the complete destruction of these camps. As per FRN’s sources, these bombs were dropped at 3:30am on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror bases, which were behind the deadly Pulwama attack.

As per reports, the same jets destroyed the Balakot, Chakoti, Mujhafarabaad terror bases and also destroyed Alpha-3 control rooms of Jaish.

The Modi-led Indian government described these moves as ‘pre-emptive’, and while this reason is often given for most forms of actual aggression, this case stands as an example of when such a reason seems, at least on the face of it, quite sound.

In the video below, the commentator can be heard explaining that Jaish-Mohammed is an Al Qaeda type group, formed along the same lines, or perhaps even under the auspices of, U.S intelligence agent, Osama Bin Laden.

“India has given proof many times seeking action against Jaish-e-Mohammed and others at terror camps so big, that they can train hundreds of jihadis and terrorists at any given time,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters on Tuesday after Indian jets carried out a “preemptive” bombing raid across its neighbor’s border, targeting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) jihadist group. “Due to Pakistan’s inaction, this step was necessary and had to be taken,” he said.

The minister said the jets had successfully destroyed the “biggest” JeM training camp near the city of Balakot in Pakistan’s northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to Indian media, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets took part in the raid, entering Pakistani airspace through the contested Kashmir region.

The government received “very credible intelligence info” that JeM was planning terrorist attacks in India, which made the airstrike “absolutely necessary,” Gokhale stated.

The Pakistani military confirmed the incursion into its territory but claimed the Indian planes dropped their “payload” while fleeing from jets scrambled to intercept them, and that the raid caused no casualties on the ground.

Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it

Pakistan’s foreign minister said his country is prepared to respond to any misadventures, but wants better sense to prevail in India.

Pakistan has been plagued by instability, with its ISI – its deep state – being largely influenced by Saudi Arabia and its Wahabbist clerics, Israel, and the United States. This is ostensibly at odds with its recently elected civilian government, which touted a desire for rapprochement with India, Iran, and Russia, along with an expressed desire to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan, which the ISI itself was a part of, given its long-time support for the so-called Al Qaeda group, once led by Osama Bin Laden – a long time CIA agent with strong ties to the Bush family and American neoconservative institutions, dating back to the Carter and Reagan administrations in the U.S.