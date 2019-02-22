BREAKING: As Russia SLAMS US military movements against Maduro, indigenous people are reportedly killed on Venezuela-Brazil border

BOA VISTA, Brazil – Two ambulances, with five Venezuelans injured in each vehicle, are on their way to the city of Boa Vista, capital of Roraima, on Friday afternoon.

The two vehicles went first to the Hospital Délio Tupinambá, the only one in Pacaraima, but then left for the Roraima General Hospital in Boa Vista, 215 km from the border.

According to Ivani de Moraes, a nursing technician at the Boa Vista hospital, the two vehicles carry 10 injured Venezuelan natives, 5 in each vehicle.

On Friday morning, a military convoy approached a checkpoint near an indigenous community in Kumarakapai village, near one of the roads linking the two countries.

When a group of people tried to block the passage of the train, the soldiers opened fire, wounding at least 22 people and leaving 2 dead. The government of Nicolás Maduro does not confirm the conflict. The information so far has been given by the international press and opposition politicians.

The border between Venezuela and Brazil has been closed since Thursday night. Nevertheless, the National Guard allowed the passage of the two ambulances with the wounded so that they were attended in Brazil.

According to Reuters, some indigenous people had expressed support for plans by the Venezuelan opposition to allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela. However, once again, all information is only coming from international media and opposition sources. Maduro justified that the entrance of humanitarian aid would be a kind of disguise to facilitate an intervention of the United States and ordered to the military that they prevent the entrance of the supplies.

This comes as the US is moving special forces and equipment to the Venezuelan border and is looking along with its allies in NATO to deliver arms and ammunition to the opposition in the South American country, said the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to the spokesperson, on February 23, the US, under the pretext of crossing a humanitarian convoy of the Venezuelan border, seeks to plot a provocation.

“This provocation is carried out by Washington in accordance with all the rules of military art (…) there are indications that special forces and war material from the US are moving towards the territory of Venezuela,” said the diplomat.

He added that “there are reports that US companies and their allies in NATO are considering purchasing a large batch of arms and ammunition in one of the countries of Eastern Europe and then deliver them to the opposition forces of Venezuela.”

“The delivery of the cargo to Venezuela is scheduled for early March of this year in several lots across the territory of a neighboring country, using transport aircraft of an international cargo transport company,” she said.

A Ukrainian state company will be involved in the operation, she added.

“Unfortunately, it is not surprising that in this ugly history the Ukrainian trace is seen, in particular, the state company Antonov will be involved,” she said.

The diplomat noted that “the development of events in Venezuela has reached a critical point.”

“By February 23, a dangerous provocation of great magnitude is expected, the crossing of the border of Venezuela, incited and led by Washington, by the so-called humanitarian convoy that can provoke confrontations between supporters and adversaries and create a convenient pretext for an action military in order to remove from power the current legitimate president,” Zakharova said at a press conference.

The US provocations in Venezuela, if put into practice, will cause “an increase in tensions” in the world, she warned.

In addition, the diplomat said that Moscow believes that the words of US President Donald Trump, addressed to the Venezuelan military, urging them to ignore the orders of the leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, represent the height of cynicism.

“The direct US call that took place these days, addressed to the Venezuelan military, urging them to ignore the orders of the legitimate leader of the country, represents the height of cynicism,” the diplomat said at a press conference.

For Zakharova, it is evidently blackmail by Washington undertaken against the military of another country.

“I reiterate, the president is going to the Armed Forces of another independent country with the requirement that they do not comply with the orders of the sovereign government of that country, I believe that after that the US politicians, who are supporting what happened, do not have no right to decide if something is legitimate or illegitimate,” said the spokeswoman.

Zakharova recalled that the American country, when it comes to its own territory, is capable of accusing internal interference in their affairs only based on “certain contacts at the level of diplomats and representatives.”

The opposition deputy Juan Guaidó was elected on January 5 as head of the National Assembly of Venezuela (unicameral parliament in contempt since 2016), but the Supreme Court of Justice annulled his appointment as head of the Legislative.

On January 23, Guaidó proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela and presented a three-point plan: the departure of Nicolás Maduro from the presidency, the installation of an interim government and the holding of elections.

It was immediately recognized by the US, which was followed by some 50 countries, most of them from Latin America and Europe.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran and Turkey, among other countries, ratified their support for Maduro’s administration.

The Venezuelan opposition announced that on February 23, cargoes with food and medicines donated by the US and other countries will enter the border, which were branded by President Nicolás Maduro as “crumbs” and “a show to justify an intervention in the country.”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, in turn, emphasized that in Venezuela “there is no humanitarian crisis” and recalled that within the framework of international law, humanitarian aid is given only in case of natural disasters and armed conflicts.

The Venezuelan Government has warned that any vehicle that enters its territory without authorization will be considered a military target.