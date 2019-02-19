Bomber spotted in the sky over the DPR (VIDEO)

DONETSK – Observers of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded the flight of the aircraft over the territory of the DPR.

This is stated in the report of the mission, published on February 18th.

“On February 15, at 10:00 am, being on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Starobeshevo (not controlled by the authorities, 32 km southeast of Donetsk), the SMM fixed the flying object south-east from its position, which flew from south-west to northeast “, – the report says.

“With the help of optical observation tools, observers determined that it was a plane with four turboprop engines and an arrow-shaped wing (probably Tupolev Tu-95 or Tupolev Tu-142),” the report reads.

“In the period from 10.50 to 11.10, being in the region north-west of Lyubovka (formerly Leninskoye; uncontrolled by the authorities, 43 km south-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw the aircraft (probably Tupolev Tu-95 or Tupolev Tu- 142 “) east of its position, flying from north to south and in the opposite direction,” the observers said.

The trail from the plane in the sky in the direction of Mospino and the eastern regions of Donetsk was seen by residents of the DPR. The surprise voiced by the author of the video is understandable and explainable – for the fifth year in the sky over the Donbas there are no airplanes or helicopters.

At the end of January, Ukraine sent combat aircraft into the sky in the region of the Sea of ​​Azov.