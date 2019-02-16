As Venezuela shows off powerful air defense (Video), China strongly defends Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela – The Foreign Ministry of China reaffirmed on Friday its rejection of any interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

“China believes that all countries should respect the principles of the United Nations Charter and not interfere in the affairs of Venezuela,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

The diplomat made this statement after Colombian President Iván Duque urged Beijing to “reconsider” his support for the Nicolas Maduro government.

“I would like to invite you to reconsider the validation of Maduro as the ruler of Venezuela,” Duque said during a speech at the Woodrow Wilson International Center in Washington.

Venezuela is undergoing an economic and political crisis that worsened on January 23, after the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself acting president.

Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who took office on January 10, described Guaidó’s actions as a coup attempt and blamed the United States.

Guaidó was recognized by the US, most of the Lima Group members and several other nations of the American continent, as well as by a large number of member states of the European Union.

Russia, as well as Bolivia, China, Cuba, Iran, Turkey and other countries, reaffirmed their support for the current Venezuelan government.

Meanwhile, during the Angostura-200 military exercises in Venezuela, the combat readiness of the country’s anti-aircraft defense systems and missile launches of the Buk-M2E system were tested, reports Russkoe Oruzhie.

According to the portal, this system is currently considered one of the best in the world, being able to destroy different types of aircraft: from armored assault aircraft to modern fighter jets and strategic bombers. It can also easily kill combat helicopters of various types.

En la #OperacionCívicoMilitar #Angostura200 ponemos en práctica una premisa fundamental del @ceofanb: #integrarParaVencer. Así se despliegan los Complejos misilisticos BUK M2E, con el resto de la #FANB para mostrar su poderío en garantía de la Paz. #LealesSiempreTraidoresNunca pic.twitter.com/Zx3JZsD2rC — Cmdte Codai (@cmdtecodai) February 13, 2019

“In the civic-military operation Angostura-200 we perform a fundamental precept of the central command – integrate to win. This is how the BUK M2E missile complexes are deployed, with the remaining Armed Forces showing their power as a guarantee of peace,” the tweet said.

Another specialization of the system is the fight against ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as guided bombs. The system is also not afraid of electronic interference.

As indicated by the portal, Venezuela has the most powerful air defense system in Latin America: in addition to the Buk-M2E, it also has Petchora-2M and Antei-2500 systems, modernized small-scale anti-aircraft facilities ZU-23-2M, as well as the Igla-S laptops, which allows you to cover the sky against any aggression.