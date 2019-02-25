As US ramps up war justification against Venezuela, Maduro kicks out Colombian puppets from country

CARACAS, Venezuela – A group of Colombian consulate staff left Venezuela on foot this Sunday. The group left the country accompanied by the police, according to local media.

Three officials of Colombia’s diplomatic mission left Venezuela on Sunday alongside their families.

The diplomats, accompanied by the Venezuelan police, crossed the border between the countries in the city of San Antonio del Táchira.

On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro severed diplomatic and political relations with Colombia, ordering Colombian diplomats to leave the country in 24 hours.

The decision comes amidst the tension generated by attempts by the opposition to secure entry of humanitarian aid without the Venezuelan government’s authorization. The opposition led by Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó, even held demonstrations with clashes on the Venezuelan border to secure humanitarian aid.

The government of Nicolás Maduro believes that the humanitarian aid of certain openly opposed countries is a maneuver to withdraw him from power.

In addition to calling Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a “sick tyrant”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not ruled out the possibility of a military operation in the Latin American country.

“We’re very hopeful that in the days and weeks and months ahead, that the Maduro regime will understand that the Venezuelans have made its days numbered,” Pompeo said.

In answering the question about the chances of a military action in the Latin American country, Pompeo told Fox News on Sunday that all options are being considered.

“We’ve said every option’s on the table,” Pompeo told Wallace. “We’re gonna do the things that need to be done to make sure that the Venezuelan people’s voice, that democracy reigns, and that there’s a brighter future for the people of Venezuela.”

The exchange occurs in the first three minutes of the video below.