Arms race? US to create hypersonic missile to compete with China and Russia

WASHINGTON DC, The United States – US Air Force secretary Heather Wilson said the US is closer to developing a hypersonic missile, which is five times faster than sound.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, Wilson said that every effort is being made to accompany other nations in the development of new missile systems.

The secretary said that the US Air Force currently operates 80 satellites in space, as well as suggesting that Russia is also building new missile systems after the US has announced plans to withdraw from the Intermediate Forces Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

US Ambassador Robert Wood, the US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament, said on Thursday in Geneva that perhaps Washington might reconsider its withdrawal from the INF treaty if Russia supposedly returns to full and verifiable compliance agreement, adding that this is the so-called last opportunity for Russia to return to compliance.

Even before the US announced its departure from the treaty, Moscow and Washington repeatedly accused of violating the INF.

- Advertisement -

In the face of a proposal to leave the treaty or follow American rules within six months, Russia denied breaching the treaty and announced that it had begun developing new weapons systems to accompany the US and China.

Russia’s “actions, policies, and behavior are not those of a responsible state actor,” Wood told a meeting of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

He said there was “only one path forward” for Moscow to return to compliance with the INF Treaty: to “verifiably destroy all SSC-8 missiles, launchers, and associated equipment.”

“Inertia will not drive policy in the Trump administration and the United States will not stand idly by when others cheat on international agreements,” the U.S. envoy warned.

Following Wood’s comments, Russia’s deputy disarmament ambassador, Aleksandr Deineko, said that “making one-sided allegations is not a constructive way forward.”

“We shall not yield to any ultimatums, like to liquidate or to eliminate a missile that does not fall within the range of a treaty’s prohibitions,” Deineko told Reuters in Geneva.