Are reports of DPRK’s secret ballistic missiles just fake news?

WASHINGTON D.C – According to U.S based experts, North Korea has an installation on which medium-range ballistic missiles are based, TASS reported February 16th, citing a report by the American Center for Strategic and International Studies. The precision or reliability of this claim, however, is unknown to FRN.

Experts are pessimistic about the chances of a compromise between the United States and the DPRK

It is claimed that the installation is located 250 km from the demilitarized zone. According to the center, the DPRK has a total of 20 secret bases with ballistic missiles. The report was published in the backdrop of preparations for the second meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

On February 15th, Trump said that he expects the success of the second summit with Pyongyang, but he is not in a hurry to conclude an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

This poses an interesting possibility: the American think tank in question presents to the public that the DPRK has secret bases. This shifts focus away from the question of nuclear missiles, and over to conventional weapons, apparently ‘secret’ ones.

Thus Trump may be able to come away from the upcoming negotiations with the ‘concession’ that the DPRK has agreed to give up said secret missiles. This all without the DPRK actually having to discuss giving up its nuclear program and existing nuclear weapons. If this is the case, it would be yet another example of fake news being manipulated to achieve an apparent victory for Trump without coming away with anything actually substantive.

On February 6th, it became known that the US president was going to meet with Kim Jong-un on February 27th and 28th. Negotiations between the two heads of state should be held in Vietnamese Hanoi .

The first summit with the participation of the leaders of the United States and the DPRK was held in Singapore in June 2018. As a result, Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a joint document. The DPRK announced its readiness to completely denuclearize the peninsula in exchange for a security guarantee from the United States.