A delusional Pompeo ‘demands’ that Russia return Crimea to the rightfully U.S coup-installed government of Ukraine

The United States recalled in connection with the upcoming celebration of the fifth anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, that they do not consider this step to be legal. On Wednesday, February 27, this was reported in the official statement of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the website of the US State Department.

The statement emphasizes that Russia, “occupying the Crimean peninsula, tried to destroy the international order, and also undermined fundamental human freedoms.”

“The United States recalls its unchanged position: Crimea is Ukraine, and it must return under the control of Ukraine … The United States also condemns Russia’s illegal actions in the Crimea and the ongoing aggression against Ukraine,” the agency’s website says.

Washington believes that the Russian side wrongfully detained and condemned people who conducted peaceful protests against the occupation of the Crimea. Pompeo called for the release of Ukrainians detained in Russia, in particular the Crimean Tatars. Also, the state secretary promised that the United States will maintain the effect of sanctions against Russia until the Crimea returns to the control of Ukraine.

Celebrations on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the accession of the Crimea to Russia will be held from 16 to 18 March. On February 20 it became known that a Syrian delegation will take part in them . The information on the visit of the delegation of the SAR (Syrian Arab Republic) to the peninsula in March was confirmed by the international committee of the parliament of the republic.

Crimea reunited with the Russian Federation in 2014 after 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted in a referendum for joining Russia. Ukraine refuses to recognize the voting results and considers Crimea its territory.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that the referendum was held in compliance with international law and the question of the ownership of the Crimea is closed.