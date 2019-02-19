Trump hilariously fails at persuading defections in Venezuelan military, Maduro denounces Nazi rhetoric

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused US President Donald Trump of giving a “Nazi-style” speech because he thinks he can give orders to the Venezuelan military. The comments were made during a recent event in Miami.

“Today Donald Trump was in Miami with a tired rhetoric, questioning the right of our free country to adopt the ideas of Christian human socialism, almost like a Nazi-style speech, to prohibit ideologies… prohibit political diversity and wants to impose the single mind,” Maduro said on Monday.

Earlier, the US president asked the Venezuelan military to withdraw their support for Maduro and accept the self-proclaimed “interim president,” Juan Guaidó, to receive an amnesty or “lose everything.”

“You will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You’ll lose everything.”,” Trump said indirectly to the Venezuelan military in his address to Venezuelan and Cuban immigrants at the University of Miami.

The Venezuelan president, on the other hand, accused Trump of intending to give orders to the Venezuelan Armed Forces.

“It is an offense to dignity, a disgrace to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, as I told the general (Defense Minister Vladimir), Padrinho, is authorized to respond with all the morale of our Bolivarian National Armed Forces,” he added.

Maduro made these statements during a Technology Council, in which he offered a special payment to the scientists enrolled in the program.

During his speech, Maduro said that “Venezuela has its best army, its best defender, in its scientists”, and stressed the importance of articulating a program between pharmacists and health professionals to produce the necessary medicines for the country.

The political tension in Venezuela increased on January 23, Juan Gerardo, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and leader of the opposition, declared himself interim president of Venezuela.

The United States and several countries in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil, have recognized Guaidó as interim president of the country. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Turkey, Mexico, Iran and many other countries expressed support for Maduro as the country’s legitimate president and demanded that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the Latin American country.