Venezuelan Prosecutor General “Eager to Investigate Guaido”

By Joaquin Flores
CARACAS – In stunning move based on extraordinarily nebulous grounds, Washington has declared that it has certified the authority of the Lima Group puppet, Venezuelan  opposition figure Juan Guaido to be in control of some of the Venezuelan sovereign assets held by the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank of New York as well as other US-insured banking institutions.

In response, Venezuela’s Prosecutor General Tarek Saab stated on Tuesday that the court should start an investigation against Guaido in the aftermath of of his illegal self-declaration of being the president, which later saw violent clashes in the country as well as the blocking of Venezuelan assets abroad by Atlanticist, neo-conservative forces.

 

“We are asking the Supreme Court to introduce preventive measures, including a ban on leaving the country, a ban on alienation or pledge of movable and immovable assets and the blocking of [Guaido’s] bank accounts,” Saab said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

As a legislator, Guaido has some legal immunity, therefore a legal case against him on most of the likely charges should be opened following a decision by the highest Venezuelan court, The Supreme Tribunal.

 

