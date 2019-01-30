Russia congratulates Iraqi recovery, Qatar pledges support to Baghdad despite FUNDING ISIS

MOSCOW, Russia – The situation in Iraq has normalized significantly after the defeat of ISIS, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We note with satisfaction the significant normalization of the situation in Iraq after the bulk of the Islamic State was destroyed,” Lavrov said before meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali Hakim, in Moscow.

Russia is ready to “actively help” to end the terrorist presence that still persists in some Iraqi areas, he added.

Iraq proclaimed its victory over ISIS in December 2017.

The spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Tahsin Jafayi, said that Iraq did not need foreign troops in its territory, and that US forces, present in the country, only train the Iraqi Army.

The Shi’ite militia known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were key to defeating ISIS in the country.

Meanwhile the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Thani, confirmed in negotiations with the president of Iraq, Barham Saleh, the willingness of his country to invest 1 billion dollars in the restoration of Iraqi infrastructure, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“During the negotiations, the leaders of Iraq and Qatar discussed the opportunities to strengthen relations, particularly in the economic, commercial and investment spheres, as well as in infrastructure and tourism projects. Qatar announced a package of credits and investments for 1 billion dollars in infrastructure projects and in the restoration of Iraq, “says the agency’s statement.

Al Thani and Saleh also agreed to establish a sea transport route between the ports of Hamad in Qatar and Umm Qasr in Iraq to develop economic and commercial relations.

In addition, the Iraqi leader invited the Qatari emir to visit Iraq.

Saleh, who is on an official visit to Qatar, will attend a gala dinner that will take place in the emir’s palace and will have the participation of the entire Qatari government.

The Iraqi president traveled to Doha after negotiations with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who will also visit Qatar on Sunday to attend a conference on strategic dialogue.

It must be noted that this is a pittance compared to the destruction ISIS caused in Iraq. Wikileaks some years ago released an email involving Hillary Clinton that admitted Qatar and Saudi Arabia were funding ISIS.