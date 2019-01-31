RUSSIA BLASTS US PUPPETS: Kurdish forces block Syrian government aid convoy

HAJIN, Syria – Kurdish militia units on Wednesday blocked a convoy of humanitarian aid sent by Syrian officials to the city of Hajin, forcing vehicles to return, said Lieutenant-General Sergei Solomatin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation.

According to Solomatin, Damascus, along with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society, organized on January 30 the sending of humanitarian aid to Hajin, located on the east bank of the Euphrates River.

“A humanitarian aid column consisting of 10 trucks carrying bottled water, food and medical supplies as well as hygiene products and basic necessities was blocked in the settlement area of ​​Al-Husaynia by units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by USA, “Solomating said during a briefing.

Solomatin specified that the Kurdish militia forced the convoy to return, obeying strict orders of the US military officials.

The Arab-Kurdish detachments of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are involved in a military operation against Daesh [ISIS] in the last outpost of the terrorists in the city of Hajin. The US-led coalition has been conducting frequent air strikes against Hajin and nearby villages under the pretext of aiding the Kurds in their anti-Daesh combat.

Meanwhile, the United States is open to talks with Russia on the need to ensure that Kurdish forces do not suffer with the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview on Friday.

Bolton explained that Trump asked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be particularly careful with the Kurds who helped the United States fight terrorist groups in the region. Turkey has made such a commitment, Bolton said, but the situation has changed since then and has become more complicated.

Consequently, the United States continues the talks at the military level with Turkey and hopes to move ahead, Bolton added.

Bolton’s interview came almost a month after Trump declared victory over the Syrian-ruled Daesh terrorist group and announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The Trump administration later changed its approach from an immediate withdrawal to a phased withdrawal.