Trending

EurasiaHeadline News

Patriarch Kirill affirms political neutrality of the Russian Orthodox Church

By Joaquin Flores
2 1,320

MOSCOW – The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) will not support any political forces, said Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, January 31, at a meeting with journalists dedicated to the tenth anniversary of his ascension to the patriarchal throne.

“We should not expect any political program or support of any political forces, pro-government or opposition, from us,” Kirill said, adding that the ROC will not turn into a political force that serves the interests of only a part of society, reports TASS .

- Advertisement -

The patriarch added that he did not support the multi-party political system. In his opinion, the party division contributes to the division of society into parts with different political orientations. The church seeks to reach agreement and consensus on the most important public issues and openly speaks of its position, Kirill concluded.

On January 25, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia called the practice of abortion sinful in cases where deviations in the development of the fetus are revealed. He added that the presence of abortions in the compulsory health insurance system encourages the killing of unborn children, and the church opposes this, as it considers each embryo as a person.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1234 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments